Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Teresa Sandoval Eaton Obituary
Teresa Sandoval Eaton

El Paso - Our beloved Teresa Sandoval Eaton was called to her eternal home on November 18, 2019.

She took her vows in 1987 and became a 3rd Order Carmelite.

She is rejoined with her parents, Salvador & Refugio Sandoval and brothers, Salvador Sandoval, Adrian Sandoval, Jose Sandoval; and sisters, Margarita Sandoval Valdez and Sofia Sandoval Chacon.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Frank H. Eaton, James A. Eaton, Jorge Luis Ahumada; daughter, Margarita Eaton Law; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, especially Jessica Nuñez who took great care of her.

Visitation: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
