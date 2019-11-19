|
|
Teresa Sandoval Eaton
El Paso - Our beloved Teresa Sandoval Eaton was called to her eternal home on November 18, 2019.
She took her vows in 1987 and became a 3rd Order Carmelite.
She is rejoined with her parents, Salvador & Refugio Sandoval and brothers, Salvador Sandoval, Adrian Sandoval, Jose Sandoval; and sisters, Margarita Sandoval Valdez and Sofia Sandoval Chacon.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Frank H. Eaton, James A. Eaton, Jorge Luis Ahumada; daughter, Margarita Eaton Law; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, especially Jessica Nuñez who took great care of her.
Visitation: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019