Teresa Talavera Fernandez
El Paso - Our beloved Mother Teresa Talavera Fernandez passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio Fernandez, Sr. after 66 years of marriage.
Our Teresa leaves six sons and a step son…
The first one or "El Mero Mero" as she often called him is Eduardo (Eddie) Ruben, followed by Salvador Hector (Leto), Fernando Luis (Flaco), Javier Pedro (Chum), Miguel Angel (Mike), Lino Manuel (Papa Lino) and step son Antonio (Tony) Jr. In addition she leaves 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
It is with great gratitude that we thank brother Luis for 'home caring' our mother for the last few years of her life. Luis sacrificed these years to care for mother Teresa 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He was there by her side day in and day out to comfort and care for her medically, physically and emotionally. Teresa remained bright of mind to the end. It was her physical being that eventually just wore out.
Teresa's whole purpose in life was to be a most endearing wife and the best nurturing mother anyone could ever ask for. She not only fed and nurtured her six sons to adulthood but she would welcome all the friends that her sons would often bring over to the house. She would often invite them to stay over for 'a bite to eat' of whatever she had in her kitchen. She always made more than enough to feed her growing hungry boys.
Aside from being most occupied raising her sons and being a wife, she was most active in many endeavors throughout her life. Early on as her sons started school she was active with the PTA, first at Burleson Elementary and later at Jefferson High School. She along with several other mothers in the school district were instrumental in petitioning the school board to create Jefferson High School at the site of the old Burleson Elementary School.
As a dedicated community advocate and an active member of various civic organizations in and around her neighborhood, Teresa volunteered her time for causes she believed in and served as a Board Member for; the El Paso Legal Assistance Society, Project BRAVO, Clardy Fox Friends of the Library, and was the Vice President of the Lincoln Neighborhood Improvement Association Center, where she pioneered Save the Lincoln Elementary School and Neighborhood project. She was also active with her Bowie High School Alumni friends.
Her contributions never went unnoticed. Teresa received numerous awards, including; the Hidalgo Award for her contributions to the El Paso/Juarez Hispanic Community by Que Buena! KBNA-Heftel Broadcasting Corporation, and was recognized as the El Paso Times "Women Pioneering the Future; role model for the City of El Paso" by the Senate of the State of Texas.
Teresa would never deny help to anyone who came hungry, in need spiritually or financially. She always had the means to nourish anyone.
She would do wonders with what little she had. The world did not ever close in on her. There was always a way to find a solution to anything. She was the kind of person who would give "the shirt of her back" or counsel those in distress.
Nothing brought her more happiness than to have her many grandchildren and great grandchildren around her. The first and foremost thing she would do was to feed them whenever they would come visit her.
May our mother Teresa rest in peace!
Memorial services will be from 5pm-9pm Sunday, March 01, 2020, Rosary 7pm, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso TX 79903.Burial services will be at Ft. Bliss Military Cemetery on Monday, March 02, 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020