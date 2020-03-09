|
|
Terry Jean Martin
El Paso - TERRY JEAN MARTIN entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 72. She was a loving cousin, friend and will be greatly missed. She was a longtime Business Development Officer for Stewart Title. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Beaula and Curtis Martin and her brother Nye Martin. She is survived by her aunt Dorothy and many cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 8700 Dyer. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020