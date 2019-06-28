|
Tevin LaMar Bonner
El Paso - Tevin LaMar Bonner came into our lives on December 15, 1990, a beautiful son born to Tasha Bonner and Malcolm Hubbert, in EL Paso Tx. Tevin, the oldest of four siblings was big brother to his sisters and a son to us all. Tevin grew up in a household where he was surrounded by love and spoiled to death. He loved spending time with his grandpa whom he called Dad and his uncle, Kenny Jr. They would fish, watch games or simply just hang out (boys only). Tevin definitely got part of his outgoing personality from them. He was further spoiled by his grandma (Mom) and all the women in his life.
A lifelong athlete, Tevin spent much of his childhood on the track always underestimated because of his height. He proved his heart and skill each time he stepped on the track. He found that even though he was a great runner, long jump and triple jump were his passions. His greatness took us all over the country as he competed against the nation's top USATF athletes.
April 12, 2016 proved to be the most enlightening and life changing moment of his life, the day his son Tevin Jr was born. From that moment on his life took on new meaning. He wanted to be a better person and father in order to truly be there for his son, the one who will carry on his dazzling smile.
Tevin was first baptized at a young age at St Peter Missionary Baptist Church. As he matured, he chose to be baptized again and recommit his life to God at the Rock Faith Center.
Family meant the world to Tevin and we know he felt us and our undying love surrounding and covering him in his last moments. He was taken from us too soon when he departed this life June 22, 2019.
Tevin is survived by his young son, Tevin Jr; mommas, Tasha and Yolanda Bonner-Dennison, his daddy Rickey Manaway; his father, Malcolm Hubbert, his grandparents (Mom and Dad), Joyce and Hubert Bonner Jr; his loving sisters: TiAna Bonner, Tamia and Tasya Manaway, and Alyssa and Destinee Hubbert; and his brothers: Malcolm Jr, Johnny and Christopher Hubbert. He was big brother to them all. He's further survived by his aunts, Kresha and Theryl Bonner; his uncle, Kenny Bonner Jr; his great grandmother, Eldora Carter; his nephews: Ayden Anthony and Cameron Durst, his niece, Aaliyah Durst, and a nephew and niece or nephew on the way; his cousins of which there are too many to list here but namely Shaniyyah Spruill, Kiandra, Ky-Ri, Keedrin, Daniel, Danielle, and Damean Bonner; plus dozens of additional great aunts, great uncles and various degrees of cousins, and a multitude of friends he called "Fam".
Published in El Paso Times on June 28, 2019