Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Cristo Rey
El Paso - Thelma Lee Weakley, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Elvin Weakley and survived by her son, 3 daughters, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina with a vigil at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 9:15am at Cristo Rey. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019
