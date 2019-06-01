|
|
Thelma Lee Weakley
El Paso - Thelma Lee Weakley, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Elvin Weakley and survived by her son, 3 daughters, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina with a vigil at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 9:15am at Cristo Rey. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019