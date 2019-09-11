|
|
Thelma Mae Cohen
El Paso - Mrs. Thelma Mae Cohen passed on September 7th, 2019. She was a past High Priestes of the L.O.S. Mrs. Cohen is survived by her loving husband Maury Cohen, son Dennis Brafford and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the El Maida Shrine Transportation Fund, 6331 Alabama, El Paso, TX 79904. Graveside Service will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 11, 2019