Theodora "Dora" Aguirre Moreno
El Paso - Dora "Luly" Moreno passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 5, 2019. At 91 years young, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ramon Moreno, and her brother, Ramon Aguirre. She is survived by her children, Yolanda M Clay, El Paso, and David R Moreno (Evelyn), Bartonville, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Yvette Clay, Christina Fenstermacher (Kurt), Kristine Ortwine (Richard), Valerie Marin (Ted), J.R. Moreno, Franklin Moreno; and five great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Ramon Aguirre, J.R. Moreno, Kurt Fenstermacher, Ted Marin, Robert Moreno, Richard Ortwine, William Fenstermacher, and Jimmy Moreno. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Gutierrez, Juan Gutierrez, Fred Moreno, Alfredo Chavez, Ruben Salcido, Armando Guisado, Franklin Moreno and Donovan Harper. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn. Online obit at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Blessed Sacrament Building Fund, 9025 Diana Dr, El Paso, TX 79904.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 14, 2019