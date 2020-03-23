Resources
Clearwater, FL - Theresa (Terry) Marie Cravey - Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother sadly passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home in Clearwater Fl.

She is survived by her partner in life of 5 years, Ronald Steele, her two children, Kim Farrington (Keith) of Clearwater Fl., and Kenneth Kincaid (Raquel) of El Paso Tx., four granddaughters, Karrie, Kelly, Amber and Samantha, and two great grandchildren, Thea and Jackson.

Terry was born in Brooklyn N.Y on April 24, 1939 to Viator and Cora Levesque. She met, married and began to raise a family there with her husband Robert Kincaid. Terry called El Paso Tx. home for most of her life. In her life's work she was a proud 30+ year retiree of American Airlines where, with her infectious smile and her empathetic attitude, saw the world off to go travel. Traveling was her life's passion.

Terry is preceded in her death by her parents, her brother, Edward Levesque, her husband, Benjamin Cravey and her infant son Robert.

In lieu of any flowers, family would prefer to support your local
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
