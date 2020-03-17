|
|
Thomas A. Stinnett
El Paso - SM SGT. Thomas A. Stinnett, Air Force (RET). Age 96, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Tell, Texas to J.B. and Jewel Stinnett in 1923.
Andrew , as he was known to family and friends, was a member of the 390th Bomb Group, Square J, during WWII. He flew 27 missions over Germany as the radio operator and gunner on a B-17G. His time in the USAF took the family to Guam, Guatemala City, numerous bases in the states and isolated tours in Shemya (Alutian Islands), Vietnam and Thailand.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents James B. and Jewel (Atkinsson) Stinnett, and sister Rosemary Smith. He is survived by his wife Helen (Clapham) Stinnett who celebrated her 100th this year. They were married for 75 yrs., having two children, Roger Stinnett and Karen Villeneuve. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Megan Stinnett, Jeremy and John Thomas Villeneuve.
He is survived by sister Gwen Caussey, brothers J.B. and Gene Stinnett, with numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to give a special thanks to the many ladies from Comfort-Keepers who cared for Dad for many years.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hillcrest funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina from 1PM to 2PM. Burial will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to .
Services entrusted by Hillcrest Funeral Home. A "Dignity" Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020