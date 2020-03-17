Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stinnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Stinnett


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Stinnett Obituary
Thomas A. Stinnett

El Paso - SM SGT. Thomas A. Stinnett, Air Force (RET). Age 96, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Tell, Texas to J.B. and Jewel Stinnett in 1923.

Andrew , as he was known to family and friends, was a member of the 390th Bomb Group, Square J, during WWII. He flew 27 missions over Germany as the radio operator and gunner on a B-17G. His time in the USAF took the family to Guam, Guatemala City, numerous bases in the states and isolated tours in Shemya (Alutian Islands), Vietnam and Thailand.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents James B. and Jewel (Atkinsson) Stinnett, and sister Rosemary Smith. He is survived by his wife Helen (Clapham) Stinnett who celebrated her 100th this year. They were married for 75 yrs., having two children, Roger Stinnett and Karen Villeneuve. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Megan Stinnett, Jeremy and John Thomas Villeneuve.

He is survived by sister Gwen Caussey, brothers J.B. and Gene Stinnett, with numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to give a special thanks to the many ladies from Comfort-Keepers who cared for Dad for many years.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hillcrest funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina from 1PM to 2PM. Burial will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to .

Services entrusted by Hillcrest Funeral Home. A "Dignity" Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now