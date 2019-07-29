Services
Thomas Anderson


1949 - 2019
Thomas Anderson Obituary
Thomas Anderson

El Paso - Thomas William Anderson, 70, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 in Odessa, TX.

Tom was born May 11, 1949 in El Paso to Harry William Anderson and Emily Mercedes (Butler) Anderson.

Tom graduated from Burgess High School and Mc Murry University. Tom was a Financial Advisor for many years. He loved ministering and teaching Sunday School to everyone who needed help and was one to never turn them away. He loved animals, especially his dogs; he enjoyed being in the company of others. Tom loved to travel, especially with Beverly. In short Tom was a Good Christian Man.

Tom is survived by his wife, Beverly Anderson; his son, Nathan Anderson; his daughter, Andrea Wood; 6-grandchildren; and his brother, James Anderson.

A Celebration of Tom's life service will be held Monday, July 28, 2019 @ 10:00 am in St. Paul's Methodist Church, 700 Edgemere Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925.

Cremation services will be under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, a Dignity Memorial provider (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on July 29, 2019
