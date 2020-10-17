Thomas Henry Mansfield
Thomas Henry Mansfield, 84, passed away on September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Bertha and Francis Mansfield, his son Thomas Russell Mansfield, his brothers Harry "Hut" and Joe Brown, and his sister Marilyn "Teedlee" Bell. He is survived by his wife Kay Beth Mansfield, his daughter Robin Hughes (Ty), his daughter-in-law Sheila Mansfield, and his three grandchildren, Lindsey Dowhanuik, Candace Dowhanuik, and Taylor Mansfield. Tom came to El Pas in the early fifties to work for the railroad. He also worked for Southwestern Bell and El Paso Electric Company. He liked to tell the story of climbing up the mountain carrying crates of light bulbs to The Star. After several years he went to work for the Chevron Refinery in El Paso. He remained in their Employ for 35 years. After retirement Tom enjoyed golfing, working crossword puzzles, and listening to country music. In lieu if flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
.