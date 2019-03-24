|
Thomas John Gowan, Sr.
El Paso - Thomas John Gowan, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully with his children and family by his side on March 14, 2019. He was born July 2, 1928 in Post, Texas and later moved to El Paso, Texas. He was a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad for almost sixty years and was the last engineer to be certified to operate a steam engine train. Throughout his years on the railroad, he also worked numerous jobs to help support his family; he was a teacher, a preacher, and a police officer, just to name a few. He provided education for his family, both through the school system as well as in life, by embarking on numerous road trips from the west coast to the east coast throughout the United States and even into Canada. He was a history buff, and with each place the family traveled, he would share important historical facts and insights. The adventures from those trips provided a lifetime of memories that have been passed to future generations. Upon his retirement from the railroad, he moved to Comfort, Texas where he enjoyed his life in the beautiful hill country.
Thomas lived life in such a way that he was unequivocally a hero to all his children, instilling a faith in Jesus Christ and a work ethic to always provide for family and trust God. Family always came first for him, and he stopped at nothing to provide for them and always be there for them.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and William Gowan, his sister, Loraine, and his first wife, Minta Gowan. He is survived by his brother George (Betsy), his four children Thomas Gowan Jr. (Suzanne), Gregory Gowan (Crystal), Lisa Ramirez (Issac), and Debbie Hawkins (Travis), as well as his nephews and nieces, Dolph Quijano Jr. (Dana), Vicki Castillo, Bill Gowan, and Richard Gowan (Catherine). Though divorced, he was still loved and cared for by his ex-wife and mother of his children, Sarah Gowan, and his "adopted" daughter, Wanda Liszewska, Sister Maria Elzbieta. The pride and joy of his life was found in his numerous grandchildren: Oralia Leonard (Jason), Savannah Gowan, Nataliya Gowan, Jessica Ramirez, Kayla Hawkins, Adriana Ramirez, McKenzie Gowan, Kaitlyn Ramirez, Caleb Hawkins, Madison Gowan, Molly Gowan, and Zane Gowan. Last but not least, he is survived by his faithful companion, aptly named Dog.
Services were held in San Antonio, Texas. Burial was at Terrace Cemetery in Post, Texas. Pall Bearers were his sons Thomas Gowan Jr. and Gregory Gowan, his grandsons, Caleb Hawkins and Zane Gowan, as well as his son-in-law Issac Ramirez, and his grandson-in-law, Jason Leonard.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 31st at the American Legion Post 36 located at 3730 Shell St. El Paso, TX from 1-5pm. Eulogy at 1:30.
Happy trails to you, Dad. Till we meet again.
