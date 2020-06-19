Thomas K. Stokes
El Paso - Thomas K. Stokes left us to join his family and his Lord in Heaven on June 16th. Tom was born in McKeesport, PA on February 8, 1947 to Lillian and William Stokes. Upon graduation in McKeesport, he continued his education at Pratt Community College in Pratt, KS on a football scholarship where he met and later married the love of his life, Jane Harms on August 10, 1967. They made their home in El Paso where Tom continued his education at Texas Western on a football scholarship. He later received his Masters and Administrative Degree in Education at UTEP. He started his teaching and coaching career at Canutillo High School after four years and then continued at Cathedral High School where he was later Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. He later taught in Ysleta ISD and became Principal at The Academy of Science and Technology where he started and improved many vocational fields. He retired in 2003 from EPCC where he was an Associate Vice President of Institute for Economic and Workforce Development. Tom loved traveling with his family and close friends. The pride and joy of his life was his house in Elephant Butte NM where and he spent many years remodeling until 2018 and leaving this as his legacy for his kids and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents Lillian and William Stokes and his sister Patricia Doby. Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane, his son Billy (Sarah), daughter Nicole (Randy) and grandchildren Lauren, Laynee and Nicolas. Also many nieces and nephews in Kansas and Pennsylvania along with many close friends. Many thanks to all his doctors, M. Landeros, J. Spier, J. Gouveia and P. Valilis plus the staff of Always Caring Home Health and Hospice of El Paso. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Foundation for Cancer Research, Cathedral High School Scholarship Fund or charity of choice. Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11 am to 12:30 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am at Martin Funeral Home West. Arrangements entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.