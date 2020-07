Thomas M. BreitlingEl Paso - June 12, 1947-July 14, 2020Beloved husband, father and grandpa.His son, Tommy, preceded him in death. Thomas is survived by his wife of 45 years, Clarinda; son, Jonathan; and grandchildren, Trinity and Jayden. Tom was an assistant principal for the YISD for 30+ years. His family and friends will remember him as a very tough man with a heart of gold. His memory will be cherished by his family and friends.