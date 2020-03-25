|
Thomas Michael Cavaretta
Thomas Michael Cavaretta, 59, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, found his place in Heaven on March 23, 2020. Tom was a graduate of Coronado High School in El Paso,Texas, earned his BBA in Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA in Business from the University of Texas at El Paso. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Marcy Lynne Rettig and they moved to Tempe, Arizona where they raised two amazing sons, Joey Cavaretta and Nick Cavaretta. Tom was proud of his sons and spent countless hours with them, turning wood, fixing cars and making them laugh. Tom was an avid cyclist and the biggest goofball you ever knew (he actually referred to himself as a Termite). He never met a stranger. He loved spending time outdoors with his cycling friends. Tom enjoyed relaxing at his cabin, tying flies and fishing. He spent his indoor time in his garage working magic with wood. Tom was handy, a skilled craftsman, and was always helpful with projects in the garage or for friends, family and neighbors. Immediately after college, Tom started working in real estate, but he found his true calling in pharmaceutical sales, most recently as a Regional Sales Manager at Astellas Pharma. He had a beautiful smile, sparkling blue eyes and he could make everyone he talked to feel like they were the most important person in the room. He will be missed. Tom is survived by his wife, Marcy Rettig Cavaretta, sons Joey and Nicholas Cavaretta, mother Teresa Cavaretta, brother, Joseph Cavaretta, sisters Laura Cavaretta, Teresa (Ray) Luterbach, Ellyn (Don) Black, Mary (Chris) Dockens, and numerous nieces (Michelle Luterbach, Shilo Dockens, Sophia and Sienna Cavaretta, Anne Marie Rogers; and nephews (Ryan Luterbach, Tim and Tyler Black, Christopher Dockens), his mother-in-law Anne Rettig, sister-in-law Karen (Mark) Rogers. He is pre-deceased by his father, Charles Patrick Cavaretta, M.D. and his father-in-law A Ralph Rettig. Because of the current COVID-19 situation, private services for family only are planned. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tom's name to Bike Saviours 1930 S. Roosevelt Street, Tempe AZ 85281, www.bikesaviours.org
Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Cavaretta family.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020