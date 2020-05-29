Thomas Michael "Mike" Mattingly



The man, the myth, the legend, Thomas Michael "Mike" Mattingly, has packed it in and gone to join the big man in the sky. He passed away at home in Las Vegas on April 28. He was 73. Mike was born to Mary Elizabeth and Thomas Leonard Mattingly in Anderson, Indiana. He was a devoted big brother to his sister Patricia and always made sure she was included in his adventures. His childhood friends included John Joyce, Danny Tierrez and Mike Kelly. He was raised catholic and attended Our Lady of the Valley School and Jesuit High School. He graduated from the University of Texas- El Paso, majoring in Journalism and Radio/ TV. After college, he joined the Navy and took his love of media all the way to the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country aboard the USS Kittyhawk as its media director. There he met his best friend, Les Reich, and they bonded over their love of music. Vietnam and the Navy would forever hold a special spot in Mike's heart. Upon returning to the States, Mike began writing letters to a friend of a friend. That pen pal became first wife, Coralee. They married shortly after and moved to San Diego, California, where they adopted their daughter Kelly Cassandra. There he achieved his dream of earning his pilot's license and would fly his young family around. Mike was the consummate salesman. Whether it be TV ads, cars or scooters, he always knew how to sweet talk people. His career and family took him up to the Pacific NorthWest, where the family settled in Yakima, Washington and his daughter Jessica Elizabeth was born. He loved his girls. He always said he never needed a son, as he could shoot hoops, play catch or fly kites and radio control planes just fine with his girls. He had an extensive record collection and always had a great stereo with killer speakers. He loved going to the movies, often sneaking into other theatres when his movie was done. Mike's love of travel took him to China, where he met his current wife Jenn. They were married in China in 2009 before returning to live in Las Vegas. There Mike found many friends through his community involvement. He was an active member of the LVRCC, Nevada Democratic Party, Jesuit High School Alumni, and Chapter 17 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, where he was on the Board of Directors and handled PR. He was never seen without his Kittyhawk cap. Mike is survived by his beloved family who are scattered here and there: His wife, Jennifer Sun, of Las Vegas, NV. His daughters and their spouses: Kelly Cassandra and Lang Nelson of Snohomish, WA; Jessica Elizabeth and Brendan Hayes of Gold Coast, Australia. His stepdaughter Nina Jiang and her husband Peng Chang of China. His grandchildren Sadie and Jack Nelson of Snohomish, WA; Ryan Hayes of Gold Coast, Australia; and Jayden Chang of China. His sister and her family: Patricia and David Palafox of El Paso, TX; his nephews Thomas David and Patrick Jones Palafox of Washington D.C.; his great-nephew Hudson and great-niece Rikki of Washington D.C. His stepmother Mary Lou Mattingly of El Paso, TX, and many extended family throughout Texas and the west coast. And of course, his little poodle and companion, Beau. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Leonard and Mary Elizabeth Mattingly, and his friend Les Reich. Mike's burial and service will be determined at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 602 S. Oregon St., El Paso, Texas 79901 or Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 17, 6424 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89108.



"Up, up the long delirious burning blue I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace, where never lark, or even eagle flew; and, while with silent, lifting mind I've trod the high untrespassed sanctity of space, put out my hand and touched the face of God."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store