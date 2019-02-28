|
Thomas Outen Parks, "Tom", 90 passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie and their son Gregory. He is survived by his sons, Thomas and Michael (Brenda). He is also survived by three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Thomas served honorably in the United States Army for 22 years and 10 years in the El Paso Sheriff's Department. Thomas will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Viewing: Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1pm-5pm, at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Burial: Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 28, 2019