Tiddley Cooper
El Paso - Tiddley Cooper came into this world on August 30, 1932 and began her new journey with her LORD and Savior on January 26, 2020 after battling cancer. She was 87 years old.
Tiddley lived her entire life in El Paso, TX and also had a special place in Kingston, NM. She attended Cadwallader Elementary School and then Ysleta High School where she graduated in 1950.
While in high school, she met Calvin Cooper and they were married on September 9, 1950. Soon their home began filling with children.
Tiddley began attending church at North Loop, now Montwood Church of Christ, when she was in her teens. She remained active until her passing. Tiddley also began working for State National Bank in 1950, now Wells Fargo, and retired in 1986.
She loved reading and crafting. She was often creating things with her hands to include oil painting, wood working, jewelry making, knitting, and crocheting.
Tiddley is survived by her husband, Calvin Cooper, the love of her life. The joys of her life were her children Wayne Cooper (Pennie), Katy Tyler (Jeff), Wes Cooper (Kamlin), Cindy Cooper, and Lisa Barbarick (Curtis). Ten grandchildren, LeShel, Brian, Celeste, Collin, Tammy, Eric, Katy, Harrison, Kalli, and Kaitlyn. Nineteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Dovie Trueblood, and 5 sisters.
The memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Montwood Church of Christ in El Paso. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am and also immediately following the service.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020