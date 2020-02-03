|
|
Timothy J. Conover
El Paso - Timothy J. Conover, born November 26, 1965, passed away on October 20, 2019. Tim graduated from Eastwood High School, and Texas Tech University. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, obtaining his Eagle Scout Rank in 1983. He was active in his church youth group, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He enjoyed working with and helping other people throughout his life. After graduating from Texas Tech, he worked in the medical field, while in the Navy Reserve. His reserve unit was called up to serve in Desert Storm where he served as a Corpsman attached to a Marine Artillery Unit, one of the first groups to go into Kuwait. After his return to civilian life he worked in the rapidly growing fast moving IT world for Fortune 500 Companies. After a successful career in the IT Business Tim decided to go back to work in the medical field, where he could be of help to people. It was during this time he enrolled in Dallas Theological Seminary to further his education toward the ministry. Tim had a passion for cooking and enrolled in the New England Culinary Institute in Montpellier, VT becoming a French trained chef, working at several Upscale New England area restaurants and resorts. Tim returned to El Paso in 2009 where he once again worked in the medical field. He served as president of his church council, and also as Interim Lay Pastor. Tim is survived by his wife, Marie Augusto Conover, his parents, James and Patricia Conover, brother's Kevin (Rachel), Michael (Cindy), and Matt (Sherry), his cousin Jennifer Ford (Terry) and many nephews and one niece. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mount Hope Lutheran Church, 9640 Montwood Drive. Committal service will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00 PM with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Tim's name to Mount Hope Lutheran Church, Yucca Council BSA, The Salvation Army, or a . www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020