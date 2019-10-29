|
|
Timothy Paul Ross
El Paso - Timothy Paul Ross went on to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Tim was born in El Paso, Texas, September 8, 1945. Tim would later marry the love of his life on December 2, 1973. Tim loved and served the Lord and his church, where he was a member since 1985. Tim always had a passion for music and used this gift to bring glory to God.
Tim was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Edna Ross, parents Gordon Mills Ross and Alvaretta Estelle Ross, and brothers Jonathan and Sidney Ross. He leaves behind brothers; David, Gordon, Edgar, Daniel, and Mark, Sisters; Rosemary Ross, Dorothy King, Susan Neufeld, and Sally Witte, daughters; Deborah Phillips of El Paso, Texas and Brenda Ross Pinkston and husband James "Jim" Pinkston of Las Vegas, Nevada and son Joseph Gordon Ross and wife Tami Ross of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania. Tim also leaves behind nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Tim's strongest desire was to see his family come to know and serve the Lord.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Graveside Service will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer Street. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at Sun Valley Baptist Church at 9901 McCombs. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Timothy's memory to Sun Valley Baptist Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019