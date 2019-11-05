|
|
Tom Carson
El Paso - Louis T. Carson, Jr. entered the world on June 22, 1941 and passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. He entered into Heaven and was reunited with his beloved wife, Thelma Carson.
Tom, as did his beloved wife, Thelma, devoted his life's work towards children's education. Tom worked both as a teacher and principal for a number of years at Ramona Elementary, Cadwallader Elementary, and Marian Manor Elementary Schools. Tom never knew a stranger and through his charismatic spirit brightened the lives of others. No matter where Tom went, whether the Vista Hills Golf Club or St. Raphael Catholic Church, blissful smiles ensued. Tom was a proud member of the Ysleta Retired Teacher Association and was inducted into the Retired Teachers Hall of Fame and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a lifelong Notre Dame fan. Tom's joyful smile and cheerful laugh that graced the lives of so many will never be forgotten.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Carson-Banister and Brandon Banister; grandchildren, Cheyanne and Christian; sister, Doris Morrison; nieces, Kelly Morrison and Clare Cole; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim and Velma Sprouse, Albert and Cynthia Moreno, and Robert and Pat Moreno.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home with Rosary at 6:00pm. Funeral mass will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Interment with Army Honors will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to or The Connor Man Defeat DIPG Foundation, www.connorman.org or P.O. Box 17541, Sugar Land, Texas 77496.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019