1/1
Tomas Dominguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tomas Dominguez

El Paso - Tomas Dominguez, born May 8, 1923 and a long-time resident of El Paso, TX, passed away November 21, 2020. He now joins his loving wife Maria Luisa Dominguez who passed away September 4, 2020. He is survived by his son Jesus M. Dominguez Sr., siblings Silverio, Juana, and Margarita Dominguez, grandchildren Jesus M. Dominguez Jr, Annette and Yvonne Dominguez, great grandchildren, Arieana, Rene and Luke Dominguez. He is also survived by his nephews David, Roberto, Juan, Arturo, Henry, Victor and Luis Dominguez, Kenny High and Tomas Bermea and nieces Carolina and Sonia Dominguez, and Carmen High.

Due to COVID-19 all services will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved