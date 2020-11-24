Tomas DominguezEl Paso - Tomas Dominguez, born May 8, 1923 and a long-time resident of El Paso, TX, passed away November 21, 2020. He now joins his loving wife Maria Luisa Dominguez who passed away September 4, 2020. He is survived by his son Jesus M. Dominguez Sr., siblings Silverio, Juana, and Margarita Dominguez, grandchildren Jesus M. Dominguez Jr, Annette and Yvonne Dominguez, great grandchildren, Arieana, Rene and Luke Dominguez. He is also survived by his nephews David, Roberto, Juan, Arturo, Henry, Victor and Luis Dominguez, Kenny High and Tomas Bermea and nieces Carolina and Sonia Dominguez, and Carmen High.Due to COVID-19 all services will be private.