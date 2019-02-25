Services
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
(915) 764-2254
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
Tomas Estrada Obituary
Tomas Estrada, 65, passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born in Fabens, TX where he graduated from Fabens High School and earned a business degree from Phoenix University. He spent over 30 years as a quality assurance specialist and manager in the manufacturing sector in Fabens, El Paso, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife Carmen Salcido Estrada; his parents Maria Luisa and Andres Estrada Sr.; and his brothers Ernesto and Andres Estrada Jr. He is survived by his wife Isela Estrada; daughters Lisa Estrada Batson and Diane Estrada; granddaughter Bryanna Estrada; sisters Alicia Gonzales, Berta Meunier, Gloria Estrada and Norma Estrada-Vejil; brother David Estrada; sons-in-law Ernie Batson and Christopher Lopez; sister-in-law Irma Estrada; brothers-in-law Fred Vejil and Joe Gonzales; and many nieces and nephews. His tall, imposing physical presence belied an easy-going and generous spirit with a keen intellect and a wicked wit. We will miss you husband, brother, grandfather, father and friend, but we will always remember. Rest easy now and Godspeed to your final destination. Visitation: 5-9:00PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at San Jose Fabens Chapel with a 7:00PM Rosary. Cremation to follow at a later date. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 25, 2019
