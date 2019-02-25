|
Tomas Estrada, 65, passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born in Fabens, TX where he graduated from Fabens High School and earned a business degree from Phoenix University. He spent over 30 years as a quality assurance specialist and manager in the manufacturing sector in Fabens, El Paso, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife Carmen Salcido Estrada; his parents Maria Luisa and Andres Estrada Sr.; and his brothers Ernesto and Andres Estrada Jr. He is survived by his wife Isela Estrada; daughters Lisa Estrada Batson and Diane Estrada; granddaughter Bryanna Estrada; sisters Alicia Gonzales, Berta Meunier, Gloria Estrada and Norma Estrada-Vejil; brother David Estrada; sons-in-law Ernie Batson and Christopher Lopez; sister-in-law Irma Estrada; brothers-in-law Fred Vejil and Joe Gonzales; and many nieces and nephews. His tall, imposing physical presence belied an easy-going and generous spirit with a keen intellect and a wicked wit. We will miss you husband, brother, grandfather, father and friend, but we will always remember. Rest easy now and Godspeed to your final destination. Visitation: 5-9:00PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at San Jose Fabens Chapel with a 7:00PM Rosary. Cremation to follow at a later date. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 25, 2019