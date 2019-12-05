|
|
Tomas "Tommy" Francisco Duran
El Paso - Tomas "Tommy" Francisco Duran, 84, was called home on November 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 21, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso. Tommy joined the Air Force at the age of 17 and served for 6 years during the Korean War. He was a founder and a Charter member of the Post 8782. Tommy served as President of the San Jose Sports Club. As a self-employed Entrepreneur, one of his happiest moments was spending time with his friends and customers; sharing jokes, playing pool, and shuffleboard. As the family Patriarch, Tommy was a strong man of faith. He encouraged strong family values, honesty, and hard work. Tommy especially cherished family time. One of his favorite past-times was solving the daily newspaper crossword puzzle using the encyclopedia. Tommy was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He enjoyed watching wrestling, Family Feud, and Law and Order. We will always remember his favorite saying, "Nevermind the weather when the wind blows". Tommy is survived by his wife of 58 years; Virginia M. Duran, Sons; Thomas (Lety) Duran and John (Penny) Duran, Daughters; Sally Duran, Gloria Cooper, Sylvia (Gabriel) Mendez, Joanne Duran, and Christine Duran. Tommy is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. Brothers; Frank (Barbara) Duran, Mariano (Sylvia) Duran, and Joe (Pat) Duran. Sisters; Hilda Miranda, Betty (Paco) Ortega, and Benita Cortez. Tommy is preceded in death by his Parents; Francisco and Celia Duran, Brother; Humberto Duran (Sally) and Grandson; Antonio Torres Jr. Tommy will be dearly missed, but his legacy of faith, strength, integrity, and strong family morals will live on through his growing family. Special thanks to Dr. Valilis, Dr. Alnajjar, and Hospice for their care. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a Rosary/Vigil at 7:00pm at Sunset Funeral Homes- Americas. Mass will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00am at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019