|
|
Tomàs G. Carranza
El Paso - Tomás G. Carranza (82) passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, who were precious to him. Tommy, as he was fondly called, was a devoted Christian man who loved his Lord Jesus and his family. He was a member of Abundant Living Faith Center for 35 years where he volunteered as a Spanish translator. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching his favorite teams: Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, and the New York Yankees. Also, he loved playing softball, where he commanded the pitching mound. He was a man of integrity with high standards that were displayed every day in his job of 58 years with the United States Postal Service (never retired!). He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1956, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a Bible scholar, an amazing story teller, and legendary for his jokes. Most importantly, Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, etc. Tommy is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 60 years, Graciela (Gracie) Carranza; his children, Yvonne Carranza Rolph (John Rolph), Hector Carranza, and Tommy Carranza (Angie Carranza); his beloved grandchildren, Gilbert, David, Briana, and Isabel Carranza; his sisters, Joaquina C. Gallegos and Silvia Carranza Moreno; his brother, Samuel Carranza; a special "brother" and friend, Jorge Valdez; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, 12:00 pm, Abundant Living Faith Center East, Living Free Auditorium, with burial service at 2:00 pm, Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Christian Academy.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 3, 2019