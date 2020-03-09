|
Tony Carmona
El Paso - Tony Carmona was surrounded by his family when he was called by our heavenly Father on February 19, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Denver, CO to Eva and Antonio Carmona. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Dolores Carmona, his children; Linda, Patricia, Michael and John; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Sisters; Josie and Hope, and brothers, Juan, Sergio, Armando, Mario. Preceded in death, his brother Jaime and many nieces and nephews.
Tony will be remembered forever by all those he touched.
A Holy Rosary will take place on Friday, March 13 at 6 PM at Martin Funeral Home, 1460 George Dieter, El Paso, Texas 79936. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 10 AM at St. Rafael Parish, 2301 Zanzibar Rd El Paso, Texas 79925 followed by interment at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79938.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020