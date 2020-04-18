|
Tony Martinez
El Paso - Tony was born November 28, 1956 and passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. Tony, Son, Hun, Dad may have been the names he answered to but, they are only telling a part of the story. Tony was an amazing husband, always getting the perfect thoughtful, gift, even to the end. A Dad who raised his daughters tough and made some pretty strong women. An avid cyclist, even qualifying for Nationals. A technical specialist having retired from State Farm Insurance. What we will remember most are the stories he would tell or the memories he created. Everyone who knew him has a story of and with him. That's exactly the gift he left on this earth, his love. He is survived by his mom, Dora Olvera, his wife of 36 years, Suki, his daughters, Nichole and Cassandra and her husband Chris. He will be deeply missed. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast. Please visit his online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020