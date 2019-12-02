|
Trinidad C. Fernandez
El Paso - Trinidad C. Fernandez (91) was called home to our Lord on November 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and loved ones. She lived her life to the fullest and leaves behind a legacy of joy, kindness, compassion and love for her family and anyone whose life she touched. She battled Alzheimer's disease with courage and grace in her final months with us.
Trinidad was born in Morenci, Arizona on June 3, 1928, and orphaned at a young age and raised by her Aunt and Uncle Maria and Mauricio Loera. She overcame many obstacles throughout her life and accomplished a great deal despite her childhood. She met and married the love of her life Eliseo Fernandez and the two enjoyed 73 years of devoted and beautiful matrimony and dedicated their lives to raising and loving their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild with God at the center. Trinidad enjoyed working with ceramics, macramé, crochet, cake decorating, flower arrangements, learned sign language and playing card games with family. She showed her love through her cooking, words, hugs and looks of comfort and love towards those around her. Through all her actions, God and prayer were always at the center and motivation throughout her long and beautiful life. At her children's elementary school she was a PTA volunteer for 20 years.
Trinidad will be lovingly remembered and is survived by her husband Eliseo Fernandez, sons, Miguel and Carlos, daughters, Josie, Mary, Angie and Sylvia, sons in-law Wally and David and daughter in-law Rita, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her brothers Ignacio and Enrique Calderon.
The Fernandez family will be receiving family and friends from 6 pm to 7 pm at Hope City Community Church, 6115 Woodrow Bean Transmountain on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 followed by a Prayer Service at 7 pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, East Shelter. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/el-paso-tx/funeraria-del-angel-central/2292
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019