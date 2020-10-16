Trinidad V. Rosales
El Paso - Trinidad V. Rosales (Trini), 89, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Trini was born May 31, 1931 in El Paso, Texas to Arturo and Virginia Varela. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marcelo, and their daughter Yolanda (Yolie). Trini is survived by her children Marcelo V., Samuel, Laura, Cristina, Rita and Ricardo. She has 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Ruly Varela and her sister Mary Lou Castañeda. She is preceded in death by her brothers Arturo and Martin, and by her sisters Virginia, Constance and Carolina.
Trini was a devout Catholic and a devoted housewife. She lived her life for her family to include neighbors. She had a great sense of humor and always loved sharing her childhood memories. She was a connoisseur of food with expertise skills when it came to menudo and various Italian dishes. She was a meteorologist at heart and loved listening to music to include Bill Black, Javier Solis, Vicente Fernandez and Clearance Clearwater Revival. She enjoyed dancing, road trips but most of all loved the Dallas Cowboys!
Although she was 89 years old, her zest for life and her will to live kept her in our lives far past what was predicted. We are going to miss her craziness.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM with Rosary at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. She will be laid to rest alongside our dad. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.