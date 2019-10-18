Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Resources
Tristan Charles Eoff


2002 - 2019
Tristan Charles Eoff Obituary
Tristan Charles Eoff

El Paso - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son Tristan Charles Eoff on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 17. He was born October 01, 2002 in El Paso, Texas. He was a loving and giving son, brother, grandson, friend, and will be missed dearly. He is preceded in death by his father Johnny Eoff Jr, maternal grandfather Charles D. Adkins, and great grandfather Ronald Adkins. He attended Austin High School and enjoyed playing video games and he loved his four legged best-friend Yoda. He leaves behind his mother Amanda Adkins, maternal grandmother Georgeann Adkins, great grandmother Darlene Adkins, paternal grandparents; Bonnie and Nick Heincy, and great grandmother Mary Tobias, sisters; Cherry Lucy Cecil, Felanie Betty-Ann Eoff and Lilly Boatner

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Scripture Service will begin at 12:00pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Interment is private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
