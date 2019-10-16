|
Ugo Spalloni
El Paso - Ugo Spalloni, 74, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on October 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to Aldo and Elena Spalloni, on October 27, 1944, in Rome, Italy. Ugo graduated in 1963, from the Instituto Tecnico Commerciale Pio XI, and received a degree from the Facoltà di Economia e Commercio di Roma.
He was married to Amelia, the love of his life in 1979, who survives him. Ugo is also survived by his two daughters, Elena Spalloni-Montero and husband Sergio and Elisa Williams and husband Michael, as well as his loving grandchildren, Francesca Montero, Giuliana, Annabella, Michael and Maxwell Williams. Ugo is also survived by his brother Umberto Spalloni and his wife Margarita, and his nephews Marco and Alessandro. Ugo was predeceased by parents, Aldo and Elena Spalloni.
Ugo retired in 2010, from Wells Fargo Bank after working there for 32 years. During this time he was able to build many friendships with both colleagues, as well with the bank's customers. Ugo always referred to Carmen Silva and Mike Mercado, as his work daughter and son, because he saw them grow up in front of his eyes and after many years they continued to see each other.
Services will be at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 South Desert Blvd on Thursday, October 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, Rosary and Mass will be at 7:00 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019