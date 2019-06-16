|
Ulysses Nuñez
El Paso - Ulysses Lee Nuñez, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in El Paso, TX. He was a proud veteran, father, husband and dedicated school teacher. Lee worked as a manager for Safeway stores in Marfa, TX later transferring to Fort Stockton, TX. He took a job with Tri-State Grocers in El Paso, TX and moved there with his family to begin a new career. Later, he became a principal at St. Patrick School and eventually became a teacher for the El Paso Independent School District until retirement. Mr. Nuñez is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Maria Nuñez, brothers Robert, Ismael, Lionel and Rejino and sister Dora N. Rivera. He is survived by his loving wife Roberta Lee Nuñez, daughter Melanie Anaya and son Brian Nuñez. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home East from 5:00 pm To 9:00 pm. The rosary will begin at 7:00 pm. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 1:00 pm. Interment will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 pm with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019