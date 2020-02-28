|
|
Ursula Annaluise Speziale
El Paso - Ursula Annaluise Speziale, 88, passed away on February 8,2020. Ursula was born in Berlin, Germany and moved to the US in 1955 where she became naturalized citizen. Her husband John J. Speziale Sr. predeceased her in 2020. She is survived by her son Rolf Speziale (Nancy), 2 granddaughters, Melissa and Allison Speziale and her sister Margot Muhebauer of Munich, Germany. The family wishes to thank Dr. Inez Sanchez, Hospice of El Paso and Martin's Foster Care for their care and compassion. A graveside service for Ursula will be held on March 12,2020, 10:00 AM, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, West Shelter. Please visit Mrs. Speziale's online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhome.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020