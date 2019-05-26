|
Ursulo "Butch" C. Tavares
El Paso - Ursulo "Butch" C. Tavares, 96, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX, a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ofelia T. Tavares and is survived by his children, Ursulo, Jr., Oscar and Elvia Tavares, grandchildren, David, Michael, Gabriel and Rene and great grandchildren, Brooke, Connor, Patrick and Alexander. Visitation of Butch will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, May 28th at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019