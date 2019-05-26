Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
El Paso - Ursulo "Butch" C. Tavares, 96, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX, a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ofelia T. Tavares and is survived by his children, Ursulo, Jr., Oscar and Elvia Tavares, grandchildren, David, Michael, Gabriel and Rene and great grandchildren, Brooke, Connor, Patrick and Alexander. Visitation of Butch will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, May 28th at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019
