Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Parish
400 W. Sunset Rd
El Paso, TX
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Memory Gardens of The Valley Cemetery
4900 McNutt Rd
Santa Teresa, NM
View Map
Ursulo Michael Perez Obituary
Ursulo Michael Perez

Santa Teresa - It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Ursulo Michael (Mike) Perez. Age 39 . Went with our Lord and Savior on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in El Paso, TX to Jesus J. and Maria Elena (Porras) Perez.

Michael was a dedicated Technician for A & E Factory Repair for Sears, El Paso, TX. His service area ranged in Texas and New Mexico. He was a respectful, courteous and a humble man. He was a Fabricator Service Technician and friend. He was always lending his service without hesitation to anyone in need not expecting anything in return. He was a member of the Catholic Church and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, Guadalupe Province.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Ursulo B. and Amalia (Salcido) Perez, Ramon Librada (Salinas) Porras. Those left to morn his passing are his Parents and Loving wife Mabel Milian, Step children Roxanne Milian, Zorina, Tony and John Paul Robinson. Step grandchildren Mikaela and Natalie Leyva. Sister Margarite J, Johnny M. Clark and nephew Johnny W. Clark. He is also survived by Mother in law Maria Luisa Milian. Godchildren Mathew Maldonado, Johnny W. Clark and Diego Barron. As well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Visitation and service will be held July 11th, 2019 a 5:00 p.m. to 9:000 p.m.; with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home - WEST. Mass of Christian Burial will be held July 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Parish, 400 W. Sunset Rd., El Paso, TX. Committal Service to follow at Memory Gardens of The Valley Cemetery, 4900 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, NM.

Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home - West. 5054 Doniphan Dr. El Paso, TX. 915-857-0202
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019
