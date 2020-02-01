Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
1942 - 2020
El Paso - In loving memory of Carmen Gomez, born July 16, 1942. A life long resident of El Paso, TX, she was called upon by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 77 on January 29, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Abel and Antonia Ybanez. She is survived by her husband Pedro Gomez with whom she recently celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage. Carmen is also survived by her 6 children; Isela Gomez, Abel Gomez, Maria "Connie" Carbajal, Veronica Gomez-Rubio, Myriam Powell and Silvia Gomez, her 22 granchildren and 34 great grandchildren. She was full of life, love and faith and she dedicated her life to our Heavenly Father and her family. She will be remembered for her faith, never ending love for her family and her beautiful smile. Services for Carmen are as follows, Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Texas 79915 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a vigil at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church at 9:00 AM with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332 a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
