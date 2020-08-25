Valentin Hernandez
El Paso - Valentin R. Hernandez, 97, of El Paso, Texas, (born in Fort Worth, Texas), passed away on August 22, 2020. A vigil will take place from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM (with a Rosary for the soul of Valentin at 1:00 PM) on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Thereafter, on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM a Committal Service will take place at Sunset Funeral Homes - East with a funeral procession to Mt. Carmel Cemetery where at Graveside Ceremony and Burial will take place.
Separate and apart, on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 543 Eastland (Valentin's home).
Valentin worked for Phelps Dodge Refining Corporation for 38 years (1945-1983) and was a union member of the United Steel Workers. Valentin was a life-long Roman Catholic, firm believer in the power of prayer and parishioner of Cristo Rey Catholic Church for 54 years. Valentin served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, spending 1 year 5 months overseas, participating in battles and campaigns in Normandy, N. France, Rhineland and Air Offensive Europe. Valentin was a life-long Democrat who exercised his right to vote dutifully. Valentin staunchly believed in providing for his family. Aside from having a full-time job, Valentin planted a pecan orchard selling the pecans, planting tomato and a variety of chile seedlings to sell for transplanting, buying a cow and goat for milk, chickens for eggs and other assorted animals. Valentin planted a yearly garden for years growing corn, tomatoes, chile, okra, squash and many other fruits and vegetables. Valentin loved having extended family gatherings at his home especially memorable were the Easter egg hunts, the fireworks, the Thanksgiving dinners and the tumbleweed snowman he would build yearly.
Valentin is predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Augustina Rosales Hernandez. The couple welcomed 8 children: Luis Hernandez (wife Cecilia) of El Paso; Juan Hernandez (wife Christina) of Chaparral, NM; Mary Wilson of El Paso; Alice Hernandez of El Paso; Rene Hernandez (wife Martina) of El Paso; Irma Hernandez of El Paso; Victor Hernandez (wife Aurora) of Lubbock; and Hector Augustin Hernandez (wife Lorena) of Coppell, Texas. Valentin is survived by 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Pleae visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.