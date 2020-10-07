Valerie Mulligan
El Paso - Valerie Mulligan went to be with our lord on October 4th, 2020, at the age of 56. After a tiresome battle with PKD Foundation
, along with other ailments, her time of suffering has passed. She was a beautiful soul and deeply loved by everyone who knew her. To know her was to be touched by an angel. She was an El Paso resident for most of her life. She had briefly lived in Bedford Texas where she and her husband, Craig Mulligan, began their family with their two children, Shaylyn and Chase.
Valerie had lived a full and meaningful life, being a successful dental hygienist for 20 years and later going on to get her Bachelor's degree in teaching. She taught at El Paso Community College and got such fulfilment from passing on her wisdom to her students who all adored her. She was a funny character and kept us laughing until her last days. She had a beautiful, infectious smile that she shared with all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Craig Mulligan, her two children, Shaylyn and Chase, and her brother Steven Sharp.
Services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home West on Friday October 9th, 2020. There will be a viewing at 3 pm, services start at 4 pm with Pastor Robert Nickell presiding.