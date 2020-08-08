Vandeventer Edward Scott
El Paso - Vandeventer (Van) Edward Scott, 79, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Van was born 2-26-41 in Sweet Springs Missouri. As a child, Van spent 5 years in occupied Japan with his family. The family moved to Marshall Missouri after returning from Japan and Van graduated High school there in 1958. Van then attended Missouri Valley College and graduated in 1963 with a BS in Sociology. Van was a very proud member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Van applied for Officer Candidate School after graduating from college and was accepted. Once he completed OCS, he held the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and went on to study the Hawk missile at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. After graduating from US Army Air Defense school at Fort Bliss, Van was transferred to Fort Benning, Georgia where he graduated from jump school and earned his parachute patch. Then, he went on to Germany where he ran a motor pool with 150 men. After 3 years of service, Van chose to go back into civilian life. He was honorably discharged from the US ARMY in 1967 and soon, there after married Christine Mancini on June 22, 1968.
Van called about a newspaper help wanted ad that read, "Junior Military Officers with College Degree." He reached an employment agency and then interviewed with Johnson and Johnson, Permacel Tapes Division. He was offered a sales position and accepted it. Later, he became Electrical Sales Manager and he was named Professional Sales Representative of the Year in 1979. After 15 years with Permacel, Van accepted the position of Vice President with Cortape, Incorporated in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. 5 years later, he realized that manufacturing was moving out of the Midwest, while manufacturing in Mexico had been growing exponentially.
Van moved his family to El Paso in 1987 and founded Textape, Incorporated the following year. His vision to provide tape and allied materials to Mexican manufacturing companies would prove to be a very sound investment. His company grew quickly in El Paso and a second facility was opened in McAllen, Texas in 2003. There was also major interest from Mexico for Van to open operations in Mexico. He knew that having businesses in Mexico would open up new opportunities. There are now seven locations, known as Mextape, servicing Mexican manufacturing companies in Tijuana, Mexicali, Juarez, Chihuahua, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi and Silao. Between Mextape and Textape, there are 110 employees.
Van is survived by his wife and children: Christine Scott-Hudson (Smiley Hudson) of Santa Barbara, CA; Douglas Scott (Shannon Scott) of El Paso; and Amy Scott of Arlington, Texas. Mr. Scott also has two grandchildren: Ryan and Rylie Scott.
Van was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Blanche Pulliam Scott and his father, Edward Roland Scott and his sister, Vera Harriet Scott.
Van's fried chicken was incredible! He loved to play pool and he loved boating at Elephant Butte Lake with family and friends. He really enjoyed visiting and vacationing on islands, watching news and documentaries, cooking and caring for his horses. Van was a gifted storyteller and his stories will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Van on Saturday, August 8th from 3-6pm at his home in East El Paso. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to PBS pbselpaso.org/van-e-scott-memorial
. Van loved watching PBS for their informative and unbiased programming.