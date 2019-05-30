|
Vanessa Jazmin Gutierrez
El Paso - Vanessa Jazmin Gutierrez was called upon by the Lord on May 19, 2019, at age 44. Vanessa was born on March 6, 1975 in El Paso, Texas. Vanessa is survived by her parents Ernesto and Zenia Gutierrez; brother, Ernie Gutierrez; sister, Xenia Olivas; brother-in-law, Robert Michael Olivas; nephews and nieces, Christian, Michael, Xolei, and Xienna; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was a 1994 graduate of Coronado High School and obtained a bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Texas at El Paso in May of 2005. She passionately taught math at Hornedo Middle School for 12 years. She then went on to teach at Lydia Patterson Institute before moving to St. Louis, Missouri. Vanessa's commitment and dedication were evident by her remarkable ability to connect with her students and her genuine interest in their success.
Vanessa lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; keeping connected with friends and family and spending quality time with family, especially her nieces and nephews. Vanessa will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and witty sense of humor that would light up a room. Above all she was unconditionally devoted to her family; cherishing precious moments with a giving heart that never expected anything in return. Vanessa has made her mark in the lives of those that had the privilege of knowing her and her essence will forever live in their hearts.
As of now, formal services will not be held, but a Memorial/Celebration of Vanessa's Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on May 30, 2019