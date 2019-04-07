|
|
Vaudine Hales Ryan
El Paso - Vaudine Hales Ryan peacefully passed from this life and joined her loving husband, and youngest daughter on March 21, 2019. She was born in Corsicana, Texas to Jubbie Jesse and Mary Magdalene Hales on August 31, 1925. After her father's death in 1936 she and her mother made their way to El Paso, Texas. During WWII she worked in the Southern Pacific rail yards inspecting box cars. There she met the love of her life and future husband, Henry Ryan. Together they raised five children, Sandra (Chuck Goodrich) of Little Rock AR, William Ryan (Becky) of Midland TX, the late Annette (late Bill Means), Austin Ryan (Deb) of Urbandale, IA and Jubie Ryan (Elizabeth) of Northbrook, IL.
As a loving homemaker, she took great pride in helping her children thrive. She was an attentive mom and very little slipped by her as her children will to this day attest. She took great pride in the fact that she could hold down "the fort" while Henry was out of town as a long-haul engineer for the Southern Pacific Railroad. Often, during her 93 years of life, she would say "the best time of her life was raising her children". She sewed much of her children's as well as her own clothing and took special pride in making her daughters' prom dresses. She used her sewing skills to make blankets and infant clothing for the Christ Child Society. She enjoyed crafting with a special talent in painting ceramics, many of which now adorn her children and other's homes. As her children grew and moved away she filled her time with activities at her church, St. Raphael in El Paso. She also discovered the joy of Bunco parties, both playing and hosting.
Not much of a cook, she could turn a filet into expensive jerky. Her canned salmon loaf was the common item given up for Lent by her children. Mexican food …. forget it! But she could bake a mean birthday cake.
With failing health in her later years she moved to Des Moines to live with her son, Austin, and his family. She got to see her children grow, succeed and raise their own families totaling fifteen grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She will return to El Paso and be laid to rest with her husband and her mother at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 East Montana. A simple graveside service will be held on April 13, 2019 at 1:00PM
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Christ Child Society of El Paso, Texas mail to Bertha Macias 10829 Sombra Verde El Paso 79935 or a in memory of Vaudine.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019