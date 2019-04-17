Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Committal
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Verlin James Hart

El Paso - Verlin James Hart, 83, passed away on April 12, 2019. Verlin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verlin and Marie Hart. Verlin is survived by his wife Bertha Hart, brother, Fred Hart, daughter, Susan D. (Jon) Rogers, step-daughters, Cecilia (Jesse) Rodriguez and Terry (Raymond) Carreon, grandchildren, Stacie Rogers, Jeremy Rogers and Daniel S. Rodriguez and seven great-grandchildren.

A committal service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 17, 2019
