Veronica FloresEl Paso - Veronica Flores earned her celestial wings on July 11, 2020. Veronica was born in El Paso, TX and graduated Ysleta High School where she then attended EPCC. While multi-tasking she acquired her first job in high school called Moore Service and devoted 32 years of service. On August 6, 1988 Veronica married her husband of 32 years where they then had 2 beautiful kids. Veronica was a beloved and devoted mom, wife, daughter, granddaughter and friend who enjoyed shopping and being with her family. Veronica Flores will be greatly missed and her legacy will live on in the hearts and mind of those she touched and interacted with, may she rest in peace by those that she was loved by. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Isela and Rogelio Ortega, and her sister, Marisela Guerra. She is survived by her husband, Oscar Flores, her 2 kids, Oscar Flores Jr. and Melissa Flores (Carlos Mendez), her 3 grandkids, Sarina Mendez, Zane Mendez and Cj, her sister, Gabriela Senclair and 2 brothers, Rogelio Ortega Jr. and Richard Ortega. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary starting at 7:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, 9521 North Loop Drive. A graveside service will be taken place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services Entrusted To Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.