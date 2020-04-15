Services
1926 - 2020
Clint - April 11, 2020, we lost one of the foundational stones of our family, Vicente Perez, at the age of 94. He left this earth to be with our Lord and his wife Angelina Villa Perez , who he and all of us dearly loved. Vicente was born in Torreon, Coahuila, on January 22, 1926, and lived in Clint, Texas, with his wife

Angelina V, Perez for many years. She preceded him on May 6, 2004. In a union of 60 years, Vicente was the father of seven children, Manuela Ponce , Romy Miranda, Lorenzo Perez, Juan Perez, Refugio I. Perez, Jesus Perez, and Guadalupe Villalobos. He was also the grandfather to 21 grandchildren, 23

great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Vicente Perez will be laid to rest in Fabens, Texas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery at his wife's side. Services will be private. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 15, 2020
