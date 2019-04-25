Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Apodaca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor "Trae" Apodaca

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victor "Trae" Apodaca Obituary
Victor "Trae" Apodaca

El Paso - Victor "Trae" Apodaca III, 55, passed away unexpectedly early morning on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Trae's passion was the hospitality business with a focus on food and fine wine. He was a restauranteur, mentor, and teacher. While he entered the family bailbond business later in his life, he is known for establishing Cafe Central, one of the premier fine dining restaurants in El Paso, Texas.

Trae's ability for care for others began at an early age when he taught his little sister how to swim and how to drive. He literally became a "hero" to others when he was attending high school at the New Mexico Military Institute when he received an ROTC Medal for Heroism for performing the Heimlich maneuver to save a Major's life.

Trae was the kind of guy that was just about everyone's favorite person in the world. He had a gentle spirit and would give the biggest hugs. Trae was always thinking about others whether it was their profession, interests, hobbies, families or pets - he would often send e-mails or articles to people on whatever subject mattered most to them such as the best recipes, wine guides, or career guidance.

He loved life with a passion and wanted the best for everyone. His many interests included family, food, dogs, and of course, good wine. As a trained sommelier, he found complete delight in sharing a glass with someone while educating them with the particular characteristics of the wine and its origin. He also loved sharing the artfully crafted "perfect bite" with his friends and family. He connected with people in a genuine way even while he was "working" a room to make everyone in the place feel special by his thoughtful touches.

Trae is survived by his wife, Shirlyn Apodaca; his sister, Michelle "Missy" Apodaca; his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Lisa Apodaca; his children, Cristian Apodaca, Brandice Bradley, and Johnny Bowden; his nephews and their families, Tate Apodaca and Brandon, Kristen and River Apodaca. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kirsten "Kris" Apodaca and his father, Victor "Vic" Apodaca, Jr.

Gathering Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm with a Remembrance Service at 5:30 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 am at Martin Funeral Home West. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com



We lost a good one too early.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now