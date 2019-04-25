|
|
Victor "Trae" Apodaca
El Paso - Victor "Trae" Apodaca III, 55, passed away unexpectedly early morning on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Trae's passion was the hospitality business with a focus on food and fine wine. He was a restauranteur, mentor, and teacher. While he entered the family bailbond business later in his life, he is known for establishing Cafe Central, one of the premier fine dining restaurants in El Paso, Texas.
Trae's ability for care for others began at an early age when he taught his little sister how to swim and how to drive. He literally became a "hero" to others when he was attending high school at the New Mexico Military Institute when he received an ROTC Medal for Heroism for performing the Heimlich maneuver to save a Major's life.
Trae was the kind of guy that was just about everyone's favorite person in the world. He had a gentle spirit and would give the biggest hugs. Trae was always thinking about others whether it was their profession, interests, hobbies, families or pets - he would often send e-mails or articles to people on whatever subject mattered most to them such as the best recipes, wine guides, or career guidance.
He loved life with a passion and wanted the best for everyone. His many interests included family, food, dogs, and of course, good wine. As a trained sommelier, he found complete delight in sharing a glass with someone while educating them with the particular characteristics of the wine and its origin. He also loved sharing the artfully crafted "perfect bite" with his friends and family. He connected with people in a genuine way even while he was "working" a room to make everyone in the place feel special by his thoughtful touches.
Trae is survived by his wife, Shirlyn Apodaca; his sister, Michelle "Missy" Apodaca; his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Lisa Apodaca; his children, Cristian Apodaca, Brandice Bradley, and Johnny Bowden; his nephews and their families, Tate Apodaca and Brandon, Kristen and River Apodaca. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kirsten "Kris" Apodaca and his father, Victor "Vic" Apodaca, Jr.
Gathering Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm with a Remembrance Service at 5:30 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 am at Martin Funeral Home West. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
We lost a good one too early.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 25, 2019