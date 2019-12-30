|
In Loving Memory of
Victor "Trae" Apodaca
9/5/1963 - 4/23/2019
At an early stage in life I thought my good days were gone, but then you walked across the room and a spark
was ignited, and my heart was won.
Many ups and downs passed through our fingers
until that intimate time when I knew that your heart
would last through life's climate.
You took your diamond in the rough and had shown
me the finer side of life that I never would
have otherwise known.
Not just being a wealth of knowledge, you were also eager
to learn and listen through trial and error how to
be a better person.
All in all, you were the man of my dreams, and many others without a doubt, but I was the luckiest woman in the world
to have you all to myself..."Being your Ginger"
Trae, your sparkle in my heart
will remain forever.
I miss you madly!
Your Loving Wife, Shirlyn
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020