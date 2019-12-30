Resources
Victor "Trae" Apodaca

9/5/1963 - 4/23/2019

At an early stage in life I thought my good days were gone, but then you walked across the room and a spark

was ignited, and my heart was won.

Many ups and downs passed through our fingers

until that intimate time when I knew that your heart

would last through life's climate.

You took your diamond in the rough and had shown

me the finer side of life that I never would

have otherwise known.

Not just being a wealth of knowledge, you were also eager

to learn and listen through trial and error how to

be a better person.

All in all, you were the man of my dreams, and many others without a doubt, but I was the luckiest woman in the world

to have you all to myself..."Being your Ginger"

Trae, your sparkle in my heart

will remain forever.

I miss you madly!

Your Loving Wife, Shirlyn
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
