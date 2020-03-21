Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Victor Garcia


1941 - 2020
Victor Garcia

El Paso - "Victor Garcia, age 78, who resided in El Paso, TX passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Fabens, TX on July 18, 1941. He is predeceased by his parents, Felipe and Felicitas Garcia. Victor was married to Julia Galvan Garcia on May 17, 1964. He received his bachelor's degree in business from UNM. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from federal service with US Customs. He was a spiritual man who believed in God and whose patron saint was Francis of Assisi. Victor is survived by his wife, Julia, and daughter, Teresa Garcia who loved him greatly. He is also survived by his son, Victor Garcia II, and his two granddaughters and two great grandchildren. Also surviving him are his beloved nephew and nieces, Robert Davis, Melanie Davis and Andrea Urbina. Victor was a great lover of all his pets. Both those that passed (Lady, Mickey, Toby and Shelby) and his precious Bailey boy, who will miss him greatly. Victor will be interred at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home. Victor was a wonderful father and a dear friend."
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
