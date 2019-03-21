|
Victor Leos
El Paso - Victor J. Leos (Viejo), 59, was called to his heavenly home on March 18, 2019. Victor is preceded in death by his father Francisco (Kiko) Leos Sr. He is survived by his loving mother Ysidra Leos, brother's Frank, Jerry and Leo Leos. Sisters Yolanda Ramos (Ralph), Grace Barraza (Bert), Cecilia Quezada, Rita Almaraz (Jesus), Elva Baeza (David +) and Yvonne Fino (Frank). Many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Leos, Alex Leos, Ralph Ramos, Bert Barraza, Ricky Quezada, Jesus Almaraz, and Mathew Fino. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Leos Jr., Joel Leos, and Isaac Quezada.
Visitation will begin at 9am Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln St. Anthony, NM where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 11am. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30am. Burial of cremains at a later time.
Funeral Services provided by San Jose Funeral Home Central, for information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 21, 2019