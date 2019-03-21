Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
224 Lincoln
St. Anthony, NM
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
224 Lincoln
St. Anthony, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
224 Lincoln
St. Anthony, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Leos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Leos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victor Leos Obituary
Victor Leos

El Paso - Victor J. Leos (Viejo), 59, was called to his heavenly home on March 18, 2019. Victor is preceded in death by his father Francisco (Kiko) Leos Sr. He is survived by his loving mother Ysidra Leos, brother's Frank, Jerry and Leo Leos. Sisters Yolanda Ramos (Ralph), Grace Barraza (Bert), Cecilia Quezada, Rita Almaraz (Jesus), Elva Baeza (David +) and Yvonne Fino (Frank). Many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Leos, Alex Leos, Ralph Ramos, Bert Barraza, Ricky Quezada, Jesus Almaraz, and Mathew Fino. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Leos Jr., Joel Leos, and Isaac Quezada.

Visitation will begin at 9am Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln St. Anthony, NM where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 11am. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30am. Burial of cremains at a later time.

Funeral Services provided by San Jose Funeral Home Central, for information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now