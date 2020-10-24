Victor Manuel RodriguezEl Paso - Victor Manuel Rodriguez, a manufacturing set up technician and life-time resident of El Paso, TX, passed away Thursday the 15th of October 2020.Victor was born May 20, 1953, in Cd. Juarez, Mx to the late Guadalupe Grajeda and Rodolfo Rodriguez. He was the oldest of 8 children, two preceded him in death.Victor was a devoted father and avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren and loved sharing fishing stories. He had a love of camping and adventure and had a wild sense of humor to go along with it. He was a Dallas Cowboys fanatic despite the outcomes of many games. Throughout his life, he was a provider and leader to his younger siblings, children, and grandchildren. He was a devoted christian and remained close to his Catholic faith throughout his life. He was very loving but was known to be a fighter when defending his loved ones and for his own health to the point where his own physician was amazed with his willingness to fight. He would stand courageous and dependable often ignoring his own physical limitations to be present for his family in time of need. The name Chimpee will forever be embedded in our hearts.Victor is survived by his son (Victor Rodriguez Jr.), and 2 step-children (Adrian Delgado, and Carolina Delgado) and 9 grandchildren (Carlos Delgado III, Celeste Delgado-Simon, Christian Delgado, Alexa Delgado, Anisa Delgado, Brandon Delgado, Aziel Isaac Rodriguez, Victoria Andrea Rodriguez, and Isabella Rose Rodriguez). He is preceded by his step-son (Carlos Delgado Jr.)