1/1
Victor Manuel Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Manuel Rodriguez

El Paso - Victor Manuel Rodriguez, a manufacturing set up technician and life-time resident of El Paso, TX, passed away Thursday the 15th of October 2020.

Victor was born May 20, 1953, in Cd. Juarez, Mx to the late Guadalupe Grajeda and Rodolfo Rodriguez. He was the oldest of 8 children, two preceded him in death.

Victor was a devoted father and avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren and loved sharing fishing stories. He had a love of camping and adventure and had a wild sense of humor to go along with it. He was a Dallas Cowboys fanatic despite the outcomes of many games. Throughout his life, he was a provider and leader to his younger siblings, children, and grandchildren. He was a devoted christian and remained close to his Catholic faith throughout his life. He was very loving but was known to be a fighter when defending his loved ones and for his own health to the point where his own physician was amazed with his willingness to fight. He would stand courageous and dependable often ignoring his own physical limitations to be present for his family in time of need. The name Chimpee will forever be embedded in our hearts.

Victor is survived by his son (Victor Rodriguez Jr.), and 2 step-children (Adrian Delgado, and Carolina Delgado) and 9 grandchildren (Carlos Delgado III, Celeste Delgado-Simon, Christian Delgado, Alexa Delgado, Anisa Delgado, Brandon Delgado, Aziel Isaac Rodriguez, Victoria Andrea Rodriguez, and Isabella Rose Rodriguez). He is preceded by his step-son (Carlos Delgado Jr.)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved