San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Victor Rodarte Castillo

Victor Rodarte Castillo Obituary
Victor Rodarte Castillo

El Paso - Victor Rodarte Castillo passed away May 13, 2020, completed his 92 years of work on earth and the Angels carried him home. The 50 plus year resident of 2918 Frutas is survived by sisters; Luz Ramirez, Guadalupe and Maria Castillo all of El Paso; children; Victor Lorenzo Castillo of Wichita Falls, TX, Maria Bazzel of San Antonio, TX, Victoria & Juanita Castillo of Longmount, CO; daughter-in-law, Sara Castillo; son-in-law, Dennis Bazzel; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and untold friends & patients from his 34 years work at Thomason General Hospital.

Visitation to be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM; with a Rosary at 6:00 PM. Cremation to be held at a later date.

For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020
